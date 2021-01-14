SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

MLB Rumors: Phillies Add Archie Bradley to Boost Bullpen

Author:
Publish date:

As the free agency market slowly picks up its pace, the Phillies have decided to address their biggest weakness from last season.

Philadelphia has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with right-handed relief pitcher Archie Bradley, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Bradley had a 2.95 ERA with six saves in 18 1/3 innings in 2020 while pitching for the Diamondbacks and Reds. Since 2017, he's posted a 2.95 ERA with 259 strikeouts in 234 2/3 innings.

Bradley, 28, was non-tendered by the Reds earlier in the offseason after making $4.1 million in 2020.

archie bradley

The move gives the Phillies some much-needed help in their bullpen. Philadelphia relievers had a combined 7.06 ERA in 2020, easily the worst in the majors. The Phillies' bullpen also allowed a league-worst 2.03 home runs per nine innings, a trend Bradley should help improve. Bradley allowed just one home run in 73 batters faced last season, and has given up only 0.83 home runs per nine innings for his career.

Bradley is the latest high-leverage relief pitcher to sign this week, coming in the wake of Liam Hendriks's deal with the White Sox and the Astros' signing of former Dodgers pitcher Pedro Báez. Other top bullpen arms still available include Brad Hand, Alex Colomé, Shane Greene, Trevor Rosenthal, Kirby Yates and Mark Melancon.

Check out the latest news and rumors around MLB:

  • After adding Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco and James McCann this offseason, the Mets aren't done shopping just yet. The team remains in pursuit of Hand to help bolster its bullpen. (Andy Martino, SNY)
  • The Mets have signed first baseman/right fielder José Martínez to a one-year contract (Sarah Valenzuela, New York Daily News)
  • Nearly every team watched two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber's showcase workout on Wednesday. Kluber threw 30 pitches, including off-speed stuff, and his fastball sat between 88-90 mph. Scouts were impressed with what they saw. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

YOU MAY LIKE

archie bradley
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies Add Archie Bradley to Boost Bullpen

Bradley, 28, will help bolster a Philadelphia bullpen that ranked last in the league in 2020 with a 7.06 ERA.

Urban Meyer_3
Play
NFL

Jaguars Hire Urban Meyer as Next Head Coach

Meyer went 187-32 throughout his four stops as a collegiate coach, but will be making his NFL coaching debut with the Jaguars.

urban-meyer-jacksonville-jaguars-done-his-homework
Play
NFL

Urban Meyer Knows What He’s Getting Into in Jacksonville

The former Florida and Ohio State coach is jumping to the NFL for the first time, but he’s been doing his homework for years.

Athletic-Bilbao-Real-Madrid-Super-Cup
Play
Soccer

Athletic Bilbao Ousts Real Madrid, to Play Barça in Super Cup Final

The Spanish Super Cup won't be a Clasico after all thanks to Raul Garcia's double.

Montreal Impact rebrand as CF Montreal
Play
Soccer

CF Montreal, Thierry Henry and the Impact of a Rebrand

Thierry Henry knows a thing or two about an impassioned response to a rebrand–and the best way to get all on board.

Zion Williamson
Play
NBA

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared to Resume Activities

Williamson did not play in Wednesday night's loss to the Clippers because of the league's health and safety protocols.

Klete Keller looks at the clock, confirming he won bronze with a time of 3:44.11 in the men's 400-meter freestyle at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Swimming Men S 400m Freestyle
Play
Olympics

Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Charged in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riot

U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller has been charged in federal court for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot, court records show.

Rashford-PSG-Man-United
Play
Soccer

Rashford: Sir Alex Encouraged Campaign vs. UK Government

Marcus Rashford has been instrumental in ensuring children in need are fed, and he says the legendary Man United boss has his back.