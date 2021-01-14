MLB Rumors: Phillies Add Archie Bradley to Boost Bullpen

As the free agency market slowly picks up its pace, the Phillies have decided to address their biggest weakness from last season.

Philadelphia has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with right-handed relief pitcher Archie Bradley, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Bradley had a 2.95 ERA with six saves in 18 1/3 innings in 2020 while pitching for the Diamondbacks and Reds. Since 2017, he's posted a 2.95 ERA with 259 strikeouts in 234 2/3 innings.

Bradley, 28, was non-tendered by the Reds earlier in the offseason after making $4.1 million in 2020.

Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

The move gives the Phillies some much-needed help in their bullpen. Philadelphia relievers had a combined 7.06 ERA in 2020, easily the worst in the majors. The Phillies' bullpen also allowed a league-worst 2.03 home runs per nine innings, a trend Bradley should help improve. Bradley allowed just one home run in 73 batters faced last season, and has given up only 0.83 home runs per nine innings for his career.

Bradley is the latest high-leverage relief pitcher to sign this week, coming in the wake of Liam Hendriks's deal with the White Sox and the Astros' signing of former Dodgers pitcher Pedro Báez. Other top bullpen arms still available include Brad Hand, Alex Colomé, Shane Greene, Trevor Rosenthal, Kirby Yates and Mark Melancon.

Check out the latest news and rumors around MLB: