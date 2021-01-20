SI.com
Report: Blue Jays Eyeing Possible Deal With All-Star OF Michael Brantley

After earlier reports that the the Toronto Blue Jays had reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Brantley on a three-year contract, ESPN, The Athletic and MLB Network have since reported that there is not an agreement in place.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, a deal may eventually get done, but it is not finished.

Brantley, 33, has made four All-Star teams in his 12-year career including. He earned All-Star honors in three of the past four seasons. Brantley played with the Astros in both 2019-20 but had spent his ten previous seasons with Cleveland.

If the deal does go through, the outfielder would become Toronto's latest major offseason acquisition after reportedly agreeing to a deal with former World Series MVP and outfielder George Springer on a six-year contract worth $150 million.

Toronto was swept in the American League wild card series last year but has made the postseasons just three times since 1994.

