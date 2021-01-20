MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Market for Trevor Bauer

The Los Angeles Dodgers are monitoring the market for right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer and could be an interested party depending on the price, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Dodgers remain focused on a right-handed infielder but Bauer remains a possibility for L.A. depending on the broader market.

Bauer won the NL Cy Young award last season in his first full season with the Reds. He finished the year with a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts, going 5-4 in 73 innings.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman previously reported that Bauer is looking to set the average annual value record for pitchers. That currently belongs to Gerrit Cole at $36 million.

The World Series champion Dodgers have a pitching rotation currently led by Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Dustin May, David Price and Julio Urias.

