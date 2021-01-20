SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Market for Trevor Bauer

Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Dodgers are monitoring the market for right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer and could be an interested party depending on the price, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Dodgers remain focused on a right-handed infielder but Bauer remains a possibility for L.A. depending on the broader market.

Bauer won the NL Cy Young award last season in his first full season with the Reds. He finished the year with a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts, going 5-4 in 73 innings.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman previously reported that Bauer is looking to set the average annual value record for pitchers. That currently belongs to Gerrit Cole at $36 million. 

The World Series champion Dodgers have a pitching rotation currently led by Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Dustin May, David Price and Julio Urias. 

Check out the latest news and notes from around MLB.

  • Despite signing George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays may still remain interested in Bauer. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
  • The Blue Jays may work to get a deal done with outfielder Michael Brantley. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)
  • The Royals have signed right-handed reliever Wade Davis to a minor league contract. (Alec Lewis, The Athletic)
  • The Angles have an agreement with left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana on a one-year deal. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

YOU MAY LIKE

marty-hurney-nfl-gm-panthers-washington
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Why Do So Many GMs Get Second Chances?

Plus, what the Jets would give up for Deshaun Watson, the QB situations in Detroit and San Francisco, and Peyton Manning’s future.

bauer
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Market for Trevor Bauer

Bauer won the NL Cy Young award last season, finishing the year with a 1.73 ERA.

AEW's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens
Play
Wrestling

The Acclaimed Look to Make a Mark on AEW’s Tag Division

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster found solo success on the indie circuit but are trying to carve out a spot in AEW’s deep tag team division.

Canelo Alvarez in talks for spring fight against Ryota Murata.
Play
Boxing

Canelo Will Return to the Ring in February

Canelo will defend his 168-pound titles against Avni Yildirim in Miami.

Cristiano-Ronaldo-Juventus-Lazio
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Napoli, Supercoppa Italiana

The two Serie A powers meet in the annual match between the reigning Serie A and Coppa Italia winners.

USATSI_15427233
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Wednesday, January 20th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Wednesday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and more.

Matthew-Hoppe-Goal-Schalke-Koln
Play
Soccer

USA's Hoppe, 19, Scores in 3rd Straight Schalke Match

Hoppe has goals in three straight games, scoring five times in that span as he attempts to spark the struggling Bundesliga side.

philip-rviers-retires-as-we-knew-him
Play
NFL

Philip Rivers Oozed Competitiveness to the Very End

We often learn a lot about a player on the day he retires, but Philip Rivers goes out exactly as we always knew him.