MLB Rumors: Market for OF Marcell Ozuna Heats Up

As the Dodgers have emerged victorious in the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes, there are still some big-name players that remain unsigned. Among them? Last season's National League home run leader, Marcell Ozuna.

The 30-year-old outfielder, who made most of his starts as the designated hitter for the Braves in 2020, is the highest-ranked player still on the board from SI's top 50 free agents list. Despite the lingering uncertainty about the universal DH continuing in 2021, the suitors for Ozuna appear to be coming into focus.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Braves are the favorites to re-sign Ozuna, which makes sense considering how little the team has added to its offense this winter. Also in the mix are the White Sox, Rays and Dodgers, though Los Angeles is still pursuing free agent third baseman Justin Turner. If Turner returns, the Dodgers would likely move on from Ozuna, per Feinsand.

The Mariners and Giants are both mentioned as dark horse candidates.

A two-time All-Star, Ozuna hit .338/.431/.636 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs last season, finishing sixth in MVP voting.

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around MLB: