SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Dodgers and Trevor Bauer Agree to 3-Year, $102M Deal With Opt-Outs After Years 1 and 2
Dodgers and Trevor Bauer Agree to 3-Year, $102M Deal With Opt-Outs After Years 1 and 2

MLB Rumors: Market for OF Marcell Ozuna Heats Up

Author:
Updated:
Original:

As the Dodgers have emerged victorious in the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes, there are still some big-name players that remain unsigned. Among them? Last season's National League home run leader, Marcell Ozuna.

The 30-year-old outfielder, who made most of his starts as the designated hitter for the Braves in 2020, is the highest-ranked player still on the board from SI's top 50 free agents list. Despite the lingering uncertainty about the universal DH continuing in 2021, the suitors for Ozuna appear to be coming into focus.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Braves are the favorites to re-sign Ozuna, which makes sense considering how little the team has added to its offense this winter. Also in the mix are the White Sox, Rays and Dodgers, though Los Angeles is still pursuing free agent third baseman Justin Turner. If Turner returns, the Dodgers would likely move on from Ozuna, per Feinsand.

The Mariners and Giants are both mentioned as dark horse candidates.

A two-time All-Star, Ozuna hit .338/.431/.636 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs last season, finishing sixth in MVP voting.

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around MLB:

  • The Tigers have reportedly re-signed veteran second baseman Jonathan Schoop to a one-year, $4.5 million deal. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)
  • Right-handed pitcher Mike Foltynewicz has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Rangers worth $2 million, with $500,000 in incentives. (Kiley McDaniel, ESPN)
  • After their deal with second baseman Kolten Wong became official on Friday, the Brewers will shift Keston Hiura to first base. (Will Sammon, The Athletic)
  • Three arbitration cases were decided on Friday. The Mets and Orioles won their cases against J.D. Davis and Anthony Santander, respectively, while Ji-Man Choi won his case against the Rays. (ESPN)

YOU MAY LIKE

trevor-bauer
Play
MLB

How Did Trevor Bauer Become the Highest Paid Player in Baseball?

Should we be surprised he is now MLB's most expensive player? There's a lot to unpack.

Marcell Ozuna celebrates after driving in a run against the Dodgers in the 2020 NLCS.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Market for OF Marcell Ozuna Heats Up

With Trevor Bauer off the board, Marcell Ozuna becomes one of the league's most sought-after free agents still available.

Dec 19, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A Big 10 Championship logo is seen atop a yardage marker during the first half between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Football

Big Ten Releases Updated 2021 Football Schedule

The Big Ten conference released an updated schedule on Friday for the upcoming 2021 football season.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence runs vs Ohio State last season
NFL

Trevor Lawrence Will Undergo Shoulder Surgery on Non-Throwing Arm

Due to Lawrence's surgery, he will throw for NFL teams early instead of Clemson's pro day.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter of game three of the 2020 NBA Finals
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Friday, February 5th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Friday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

trevor-bauer-reds-mets
Play
MLB

Bauer Signs With Dodgers, Reportedly on Record-Setting Deal

Los Angeles reportedly has signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract, with out-outs after the first two seasons.

The San Antonio area will host the full NCAA women's basketball tournament.
College Basketball

San Antonio to Host NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles from San Antonio, as a venue.

tom-brady-anti-aging-clinics-tampa
NFL

'I Am a Cry Baby': Brady Featured in Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets

At least according to Twitter, Tom Brady is a cry baby who doesn't know how to use a wrench.