MLB Rumors: Trio of Veteran Free-Agent Infielders Sign

A trio of veteran infielders are now off the free-agent market. Brock Holt, Joe Panik and Brad Miller all agreed to deals on a busy Friday in baseball's offseason.

Holt has reached a minor-league deal with the Rangers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, while Panik is re-signing with the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Miller has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Phillies, according to according to MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi. Miller played with the Phillies in 2019—hitting .263 with 12 home runs, 21 RBIs and a .941 OPS in 130 plate appearances that season—before signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals for 2020.

Holt will get $1.75 million if he makes the Rangers' MLB roster, and could earn an additional $750 thousand in incentives, per Rosenthal. He did have major-league offers with other teams, Rosenthal reports, but chose to accept the minor-league deal because of a chance to see regular playing time at third base with Texas.

Holt, 32, played seven seasons with the Red Sox before splitting last season with the Brewers and Nationals. He was an All-Star in 2015 and was an important piece of Boston’s 2018 World Series-winning team.

Panik's agreement is with the Blue Jays, and if he makes the major-league roster, his base salary will $1.85 million and can make another $400,000 in incentives, according to Passan.

The 30-year-old won the World Series as a rookie with the Giants in 2014. He was named an All-Star in 2015 and a Gold Glove winner in 2016. Injuries have limited him in recent years, but last season, he became a reliable utility infielder with the Blue Jays.

The former everyday second baseman filled in nicely when star shortstop Bo Bichette missed time due to injury, playing second, short and third base and helping Toronto return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

