Report: RP Mark Melancon Agrees to Deal With Padres

The Padres and free agent Mark Melancon have agreed to a deal pending a physical, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Melancon, 35, spent the last two seasons with the Braves after being traded from the Giants in 2019. The Padres will be Melancon's eighth team during his 12-year MLB career.

A three-time All-Star, Melancon recorded 11 saves in 23 games with Atlanta during the shortened 2020 season. The Braves finished first in the NL East with a 35-25 record but fell to the Dodgers in the seven-game National League Championship Series.

Melancon is the latest reported addition for the Padres in their busy offseason. Earlier this winter, they bolstered their starting rotation by trading for former Cy Young winner Blake Snell, veteran starter Yu Darvish and right-hander Joe Musgrove. San Diego has also acquired star Korean infielder Ha-seong Kim via free agency.

The Padres are coming off their first playoff appearance in 14 years after finishing second in the NL West with a 37-23 record. They were swept by the division-rival Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

San Diego is not alone in making big offseason moves in the NL West. The Dodgers are adding reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer after winning the World Series in 2020.

Melancon has 205 saves and a 2.85 ERA through 606 games played in his career. The Padres are scheduled to open their season on April 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park in San Diego.