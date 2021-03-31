Cleveland Bans Headdresses From Games

Cleveland baseball fans will not be able to wear Native American headdresses or "face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures" to Progressive Field this season, according to a new team policy.

The team’s new policy states fans can be ejected or denied entrance for disorderly, unruly or disruptive conduct, including "headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions."

"Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission," the policy says.

Curtis Danburg, the team's vice president of communications and community impact, told Cleveland.com's Marc Bona that the policy does not extend to the Chief Wahoo logo on Cleveland attire.

The updated policy comes after in December, the team acknowledged it would change its team name to another mascot as early as 2022.

Owner Paul Dolan said in December that after months of internal discussions and meetings with groups, including Native Americans who have sought to have the team stop using a moniker many deem racist, the franchise is dropping the name it has been known by since 1915. However, Dolan said the team will continue to use the old name until a new name is chosen.

He added in December that the "multi-stage” process is in its early stages and the team will play—and be branded—under the old name at least through this season.

Cleveland’s eventual move away from its nickname follows a similar decision earlier this year by the NFL’s Washington Football Team.

Its decision to ban headdresses and face paint from Progressive Field is also similar to the decisions of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, which banned face paint and headdresses from their stadiums last year.

Last July, the Braves said they would not be changing their name but "as it relates to the fan experience, including the [tomahawk chop], it is one of the many issues that we are working through with the advisory group."

Cleveland opens its season on Thursday with a road game against the Tigers. It will hold its home opener on Monday against the Royals.