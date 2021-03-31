Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger Lead MLB Jersey Sales List

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger Top MLB Jersey Sales List

Author:
Publish date:
mookie-betts-cody-bellinger

Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger sit atop Major League Baseball's list of the highest-selling jerseys entering Opening Day on Thursday. 

Betts and Bellinger lead the list of sales from the MLB online store since the conclusion of the 2020 World Series. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. sits No. 3 on the list, followed by Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper. Fellow Dodger and future Hall-of-Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw rounds up the top five. 

Aaron Judge has the highest-selling jersey of any American League player at No. 6 overall on the list. He is one of two Yankees in the top 20 alongside Gerrit Cole. Mets stars Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom and Pete Alonso rank No. 8, No. 18 and No. 20, respectively. 

Betts finished second in the National League MVP vote last season after hitting 16 home runs in 55 games. He and the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, his first year with Los Angeles.

Bellinger is a two-time All-Star in four seasons. He won the NL MVP as he posted a 1.035 OPS with 47 home runs. Bellinger has hit 123 career home runs in just over 500 games. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Blake Treinen celebrates after a strikeout.
Play
Extra Mustard

Blake Treinen Throws a Scorching 100-MPH Sinker

Treinen also showed off his slider in the Dodgers 6–4 win over the Angels.

Tiger Woods's crashed car in California.
Play
Golf

Detectives Close Tiger Woods Case, Won't Reveal Cause

The Los Angeles County sheriff said that he won't release the cause of Tiger Woods' car accident due to privacy concerns.

Sep 22, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; MLB home plate umpire umpire Angel Hernandez (5) signals during the fifth inning of a game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.
Play
MLB

Angel Hernández Loses Race Discrimination Lawsuit Against MLB

Hernandez alleged he was discriminated against by MLB because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief.

USATSI_14627260
Play
Gambling

2021 MLB Futures Bets: World Series Winner, MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year

SI Fantasy's high stakes guru Shawn Childs, along with SI Gambling editor Ben Heisler share their betting futures plays for the 2021 MLB season.

Nipsey Hussle mural
Play
College Basketball

Nipsey Hussle on Basketball, Iverson’s Crossover, More

On the two-year anniversary of the rapper's death, looking back at a hoops conversation he had months before.

Kota Ibushi celebrates in the ring at Wrestle Kingdom
Wrestling

Kota Ibushi’s Long Road to Becoming NJPW’s Top Champion

At 38, after years of hard work, Kota Ibushi finally holds one of the most prestigious championships in all of wrestling.

mookie-betts-cody-bellinger
MLB

Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger Lead MLB Jersey Sales List

Four of the top five highest-selling jerseys ahead of Opening Day reside in the NL West.

nfl-mailbag-jimmy-garoppolo-trade-compensation
Play
NFL

Mailbag: How Much Would the 49ers Need to Trade Jimmy G?

Here's why the 49ers have a high asking price for their veteran quarterback.