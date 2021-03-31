Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger Lead MLB Jersey Sales List

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger sit atop Major League Baseball's list of the highest-selling jerseys entering Opening Day on Thursday.

Betts and Bellinger lead the list of sales from the MLB online store since the conclusion of the 2020 World Series. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. sits No. 3 on the list, followed by Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper. Fellow Dodger and future Hall-of-Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw rounds up the top five.

Aaron Judge has the highest-selling jersey of any American League player at No. 6 overall on the list. He is one of two Yankees in the top 20 alongside Gerrit Cole. Mets stars Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom and Pete Alonso rank No. 8, No. 18 and No. 20, respectively.

Betts finished second in the National League MVP vote last season after hitting 16 home runs in 55 games. He and the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, his first year with Los Angeles.

Bellinger is a two-time All-Star in four seasons. He won the NL MVP as he posted a 1.035 OPS with 47 home runs. Bellinger has hit 123 career home runs in just over 500 games.