Report: Padres, Tatis Jr. Agree to 14-Year, $340 Million Extension

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Is Fernando Tatis Jr. MLB's Most Marketable Player?
Is Fernando Tatis Jr. MLB's Most Marketable Player?

Report: Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. Agree to 14-Year, $340 Million Extension

Author:
Publish date:

After a busy offseason that saw them swing several blockbuster trades to bolster their rotation, the Padres have reportedly reached a deal with superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. that will keep him in San Diego for the foreseeable future.

Tatis and the Padres have agreed on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. ESPN's Jeff Passan later confirmed the report.

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. plays against the Dodgers in an exhibition game.

The new contract begins in 2021, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He'll receive a full no-trade clause and a signing bonus worth at least $10 million.

Tatis, 22, has hit .301/.374/.582 in 143 career games since debuting in 2019. He finished fourth in National League Most Valuable Player voting last season, one spot behind teammate Manny Machado. With Tatis's extension, the Padres have $580 million committed to the pair over the duration of their contracts.

The Padres are the first team in MLB history to give out two contracts worth over $300 million, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Once the dollar amount is confirmed, Tatis's deal will rank as the third-largest contract extension in MLB history based on new money added. Only Mookie Betts (12 years, $365 million extension signed in 2020) and Mike Trout (10 years, $360 million extension signed in 2019) rank higher.

YOU MAY LIKE

The Blue Jays will play their home games in Dunedin, Fla., to begin the 2021 season.
Play
MLB

Report: Blue Jays to Play 2021 Home Games in Florida

The Blue Jays will begin the 2021 season playing their home games at their spring training facility, TD Ballpark, in Dunedin, Fla.

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. plays against the Dodgers in an exhibition game.
Play
MLB

Report: Padres, Tatis Jr. Agree to 14-Year, $340 Million Extension

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the brightest stars in the game, and finished fourth in MVP voting in 2020.

Feb 28, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow stands at the plate in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
Play
MLB

Tim Tebow Retires From Pro Baseball

Tim Tebow entered the Mets organization after his NFL career ended, and he made it to Triple A in 2019.

Giants catcher Buster Posey plays against the Diamondbacks on June 30, 2019.
Play
Extra Mustard

Check Out Buster Posey's Creative Offseason Throwing Program

After adopting twin girls and sitting out the 2020 season, Giants catcher Buster Posey has taken an alternative route toward getting his arm in shape for the 2021 campaign.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will meet in the Australian Open semi-final round.
Play
Tennis

How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka

Find out how to watch the Australian Open semi-final match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

lamelo-ball-hornets-passing
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Open Floor Podcast: Anthem Outcry, LaMelo Mania, All-Star Events

The Mavericks lose the anthem, LaMelo Ball makes the most of his new starting job and the latest on the upcoming All-Star weekend.

Manchester City beats Everton in the Premier League
Play
Soccer

Man City Opens Up 10-Point Lead in Premier League Race

Pep Guardiola's side inches closer to another title after taking all three points off Everton.

edge-wwe-royal-rumble-win
Play
Wrestling

Edge Grateful for Chance to Main-Event ‘WrestleMania’

“I’ve been pinching myself for the past year,” Edge says after coming back from what was believed to be a career-ending injury.