Report: Padres, Tatis Jr. Agree to 14-Year, $340 Million Extension

After a busy offseason that saw them swing several blockbuster trades to bolster their rotation, the Padres have reportedly reached a deal with superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. that will keep him in San Diego for the foreseeable future.

Tatis and the Padres have agreed on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. ESPN's Jeff Passan later confirmed the report.

Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

The new contract begins in 2021, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He'll receive a full no-trade clause and a signing bonus worth at least $10 million.

Tatis, 22, has hit .301/.374/.582 in 143 career games since debuting in 2019. He finished fourth in National League Most Valuable Player voting last season, one spot behind teammate Manny Machado. With Tatis's extension, the Padres have $580 million committed to the pair over the duration of their contracts.

The Padres are the first team in MLB history to give out two contracts worth over $300 million, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Once the dollar amount is confirmed, Tatis's deal will rank as the third-largest contract extension in MLB history based on new money added. Only Mookie Betts (12 years, $365 million extension signed in 2020) and Mike Trout (10 years, $360 million extension signed in 2019) rank higher.