New ESPN '86 Mets Docuseries to Debut in 2021

ESPN's 1986 Mets Docuseries 'Once Upon a Time in Queens' to Debut in 2021

ESPN announced that its documentary series on the 1986 Mets, "Once Upon a Time in Queens," will debut later this later.

The title and launch timeline was released on Tuesday.

The project, which was first confirmed last summer, will chronicle the Mets' 1986 World Series-winning season in a four-part series that will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Although a specific release date has yet to be announced, ESPN confirmed that Nick Davis, the director of the PBS documentary “Ted Williams: ‘The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived,’" is directing and producing the series along with executive producers Jimmy Kimmel, Sal “Cousin Sal” Iacono, Kimmelot’s Scott Lonker, and MLB's Global Senior Director of Media, Nick Trotta.

The never-before-seen footage will feature Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden; Keith Hernandez, Lenny Dykstra, Mookie Wilson and manager Davey Johnson among others. 

In 1986, the Mets rode a franchise-best 108-54 record to their second-ever World Series title. New York came back from a 2-0 series deficit to defeat the Red Sox in seven games in a series that was highlighted by Bill Buckner's infamous 10th-inning error in Game 6. 

The announcement of the launch timeline comes a year after ESPN released “The Last Dance” to worldwide acclaim last spring. The 10-part docuseries followed Michael Jordan’s final title-winning season in 1999 with the Bulls.

