Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Smashes Records With Three Homers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s breakout season continues as he made Blue Jays, MLB and family history on Tuesday night while almost single-handedly bringing Toronto back from a three-run deficit.

The 22-year-old hit three homers—including a grand slam—and racked up seven RBIs as the Blue Jays slid past the Nationals, 9-5. He's the youngest player in Blue Jays history with a three home run game, and the second-youngest player in the last 50 years to do it.

Guerrero Jr. is now the youngest player in league history to have a three-HR, seven-RBI game. It's worth noting that his Hall of Fame father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., never had a three-HR game.

The younger Guerrero got it started in the third inning when he stepped up to bat with the bases loaded. He mashed a go-ahead grand slam well over the left-field wall, but his night didn't stop there.

At his next plate appearance, he hit a solo shot, lofting the Jays to a four-run lead. Guerrero Jr.'s third and final homer went opposite field over the fence in right, capping his record-setting night with a dagger in the seventh.

