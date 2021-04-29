SI.com
MLB
Brewers Place SP Corbin Burnes on Injured List

The Brewers placed starting pitcher Corbin Burnes on the injured list on Thursday.

The reason for Burnes's exit from the rotation was not specified. Players who are placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason often sit out due to a positive COVID-19 test. If Burnes did in fact test positive for COVID-19, he must be quarantined for 10 days before returning to the field. 

Burnes, 26, got off to a blistering start to the 2021 season. He tallied 49 strikeouts and zero walks in his first five starts, posting a 1.53 ERA in that stretch. Burnes has been with the Brewers since 2018, and he posted a 2.11 ERA in 12 starts last season. 

Milwaukee enters Thursday night leading the NL Central at 14–10. The Brewers have reached the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, though they are still seeking their first World Series in franchise history in 2021. 

