Red Sox to Host 15 HS Graduations at Fenway Park

The Red Sox announced Wednesday that Fenway Park will host 15 of the 38 Boston public high school graduations from June 7 to June 21.

The Red Sox said in a statement that they offered their storied ballpark to all 38 schools, but some had already booked outdoor venues while smaller schools reserved appropriate accommodations.

“When we learned that so many of the Boston Public Schools were looking to find adequate outdoor spaces to hold their commencement ceremonies, we knew we could help,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “Fenway Park is the perfect outdoor space in the heart of the city and large enough to host teachers, students, and their families in a safe manner. After such a challenging year, this important milestone is one that should be celebrated, and we are pleased to be able to offer our venue to help these seniors celebrate their achievements.”

Although the Red Sox will be playing home games June 8 through June 14, graduations will be held in the morning during game days and non-game days so that the park can be cleared in time for evening games. Up to four ceremonies will be held a day with students and parents sitting in outfield bleacher seats.

“I am so excited to celebrate our graduates in-person this year, at ceremonies across the city, alongside BPS families and staff," Boston Public Schools superintendent Brenda Cassellius said. "Our students have had an incredibly challenging junior and senior year, and yet they continue to persevere toward this important milestone in their life — earning a high school diploma. We are so fortunate to have the continued support and partnership of the Boston Red Sox, and I am so thankful for their offer to provide many of our young Bostonians with this truly unique hometown experience.”

The Red Sox enter Wednesday night's game with the Mets 15-9 and are in first place in the AL East.

