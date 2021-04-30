MLB Fires Alomar After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Roberto Alomar's Contract Terminated by MLB After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Author:
Publish date:

Major League Baseball terminated the contract of Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar on Friday following a sexual misconduct investigation.

MLB's investigation relates to an alleged incident of sexual misconduct in 2014. Alomar worked as a consultant for MLB and served as an ambassador for the Blue Jays prior to Friday's termination.

“At my office’s request, an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm to review an allegation of sexual misconduct reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year involving Mr. Alomar in 2014," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted."

“We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion.”

The Blue Jays also announced Friday they are "severing all ties with Alomar, effective immediately."

Alomar is the third prominent figure in baseball to leave his job or serve a suspension in 2021 following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Former Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired in January after ESPN reported he harassed a female reporter. Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway is currently serving an indefinite suspension following a report from The Athletic alleging numerous instances of sexual misconduct.

Alomar played 17 MLB seasons from 1988-2004 before he was enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011. He will remain in "good standing" with the Hall of Fame, and his plaque will remain in Cooperstown despite Friday's termination, per the Hall.

"The National Baseball Hall of Fame was shocked and saddened to learn of the news being shared today about Roberto Alomar," the Hall of Fame said in a statement. "When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in the Class of 2011, Alomar was an eligible candidate in good standing.

"His plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, and his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time."

More MLB Coverage:

MLB Must Amend Three-Batter Rule After Scary Situation
Will Slow Starts Doom These Four Contenders?
How Worried Should MLB Be About Offensive Struggles?

YOU MAY LIKE

roberto-alomar-mlb
MLB

MLB Fires Alomar After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Roberto Alomar will no longer work in Major League Baseball after it investigated a 2014 incident of sexual misconduct

USATSI_15986259
Play
Gambling

2021 Kentucky Derby Best Bets and Wagering Breakdown

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s 147th running of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Vanessa Bryant at Kobe Bryant's memorial at Staples Center
NBA

Vanessa Bryant to Launch Mambacita Clothing Brand

All proceeds from the new clothing line will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Aaron Rodgers walks off Lambeau Field in the snow with cameras pointed at him
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Wants Out, and the Packers Have Only Themselves to Blame

GM Brian Gutekunst’s failure to do the bare minimum in managing his star could cost Green Bay a legendary quarterback still in his prime.

Andy Ruiz returns to the boxing ring to fight Chris Arreola.
Play
Boxing

Andy Ruiz Returns to the Ring Ready to Reach His Potential

Andy Ruiz will fight Chris Arreola on FOX PPV Saturday.

Brett Gardner of the Yankees and Francisco Lindor of the Mets
MLB

Roundtable: Biggest Surprises of the MLB Season So Far

What are the biggest surprises after the first month of the 2021 MLB season? Our staff weighs in.

Northwestern's Rashawn Slater poses after being drafted by the Chargers
Play
College Football

Pat Fitzgerald’s Quest for the Best of Both Worlds

After having two players drafted in the first round for the first time, Northwestern football continues to transform.

nfl-network
Play
Extra Mustard

Reviewing ESPN, ABC, NFL Network's Coverage of the NFL Draft

What stood out about Night 1 of the NFL draft from a TV standpoint?