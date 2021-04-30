MLB Fires Alomar After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Major League Baseball terminated the contract of Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar on Friday following a sexual misconduct investigation.

MLB's investigation relates to an alleged incident of sexual misconduct in 2014. Alomar worked as a consultant for MLB and served as an ambassador for the Blue Jays prior to Friday's termination.

“At my office’s request, an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm to review an allegation of sexual misconduct reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year involving Mr. Alomar in 2014," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted."

“We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion.”

The Blue Jays also announced Friday they are "severing all ties with Alomar, effective immediately."

Alomar is the third prominent figure in baseball to leave his job or serve a suspension in 2021 following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Former Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired in January after ESPN reported he harassed a female reporter. Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway is currently serving an indefinite suspension following a report from The Athletic alleging numerous instances of sexual misconduct.

Alomar played 17 MLB seasons from 1988-2004 before he was enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011. He will remain in "good standing" with the Hall of Fame, and his plaque will remain in Cooperstown despite Friday's termination, per the Hall.

"The National Baseball Hall of Fame was shocked and saddened to learn of the news being shared today about Roberto Alomar," the Hall of Fame said in a statement. "When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in the Class of 2011, Alomar was an eligible candidate in good standing.

"His plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, and his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time."

