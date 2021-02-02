SI.com
Former Mets Manager Mickey Callaway Accused of Lewd Behavior, Harassment

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) in the dugout prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field in September 2019.

Former Mets manager and current Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway reportedly sent inappropriate photographs and unsolicited messages to "at least five women who work in sports media," according to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang.

Five women spoke to The Athletic about their experiences with Callaway over the last five years. Callaway's alleged harassment was "the worst-kept secret in sports," per one woman. 

"[Callaway] sent them unsolicited electronic messages and regularly commented on their appearance in a manner that made them uncomfortable," Ghiroli and Strang wrote. "In one instance, he thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter as she interviewed him. In another, he told one of the women that if she got drunk with him he’d share information about the Mets."

Callaway responded to The Athletic's story in an email on Monday. 

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses," Callaway wrote. "Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved.

"I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”

Callaway was fired by the Mets after two seasons in October 2019. New York fired former general manager Jared Porter on Jan. 19 after an ESPN report revealed he "sent multiple explicit and unsolicited images to a female reporter in 2016."

The Mets said they were contacted in August 2018 about an incident with Callaway that took place before he was hired, per Ghiroli and Strang. The matter was investigated, though no discipline was announced.

Los Angeles responded to The Athletic's report on Monday. 

"The behavior being reported violates the Angels Organization’s values and policies," the Angels said. "We take this very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB.”

