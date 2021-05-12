Harvey Gives Up Seven Runs in Four Innings Against Mets

Sports Illustrated home
Ex-Met Matt Harvey Gives Up Seven Runs In Return to Citi Field

Orioles starter Matt Harvey struggled mightily and gave up seven runs to his former team in a 7–1 loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

In his four innings on the mound, he surrendered eight hits, seven runs and walked one batter. He finished the game with a 4.81 ERA. The outing marked the most runs he's given up since May 23, 2019, when he was a member of the Angels.

Harvey, who pitched for the Mets for six seasons, received a standing ovation when he returned to Citi Field. However, the home crowd didn't show any remorse for cheering as Harvey gave up hit after hit.

"Obviously, there have been so many ups and downs here at this ballpark and with this organization that I didn't really know what to expect," Harvey told reporters after the game. "And what the fans gave me out there was pretty incredible. I was holding back tears. I'm not going to lie about that."

Coming into the game against the Mets, Havey has a 3.60 ERA and has given up 18 runs in his seven appearances.

New York averages 3.47 runs a game, which is good enough for 29th in the league. The Mets rank 19th in hits per game with 7.5. Their 0.73 mark of homers per game also ranks 29th in all of MLB. 

No New York batter scored again once Harvey left the mound.

