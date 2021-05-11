Sports Illustrated home
Yankees 3B Coach Phil Nevin Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Full Vaccination

The Yankees announced that third base coach Phil Nevin has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. 

"We have a breakthrough positive involving 3B Coach Phil Nevin, who is fully vaccinated," the Yankees released in a statement. "He is currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa. Under Major League Baseball's guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing."

The CDC refers to a breakthrough positive as a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated that still get COVID-19, as "no vaccine prevents illness 100 percent of the time."

MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch confirmed that the players voted to play Tuesday's game against the Rays despite the positive test. Manager Aaron Boone said before the game that other coaches are still being tested while bench coach Carlos Mendoza will coach third base in Nevin's place. Boone also said that no players have been impacted by the positive test. 

In April, the team cleared the 85% threshold of vaccinated Tier 1 employees (players, coaches, staff) required by MLB in order to lift restrictions, with most receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to The Athletic's Lindsey Adler. With 85% vaccinated, players, coaches and staff are able to gather in indoor spaces, eat in restaurants, carpool and stay in personal residences while traveling.

Vaccinated individuals who don't have symptoms are also not required to quarantine if they are a close contact of someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

