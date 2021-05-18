Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

La Russa Rips Into Yermin Mercedes For Breaking an Unwritten Rule of Baseball

Author:
Updated:
Original:

It's safe to say rookie Yermin Mercedes learned not to break an unwritten rule of baseball around Tony La Russa, even if the play would be record breaking. 

The White Sox were up late in the game, 15–4 in the ninth, and Minnesota had utilityman Willians Astudillo pitching. By the time Mercedes stepped up to bat, Astudillo was 3-0. 

The unwritten rule is that you shouldn't swing on a 3-0 pitch when your team is up late in the game, especially when a position player is pitching. But, the rookie couldn't resist slammed the 47.1 mph pitch, hitting a home run with the ball traveling 429 feet

Since 2008 (as far back as MLB’s pitch velocity data goes), no one has hit a dinger on a pitch thrown slower than the one Mercedes walloped.

But, La Russa wasn't having any of that on Tuesday night. 

"He made a mistake," the manager said. "There will be a consequence he has to endure here within our family."

He went on to add, "The fact that he's a rookie and excited helps explain why he just was clueless. But now he's got a clue."

Meanwhile, Mercedes called it just baseball.

"I'm going to play like that. I'm Yermin. I can't be another person because if I change it, everything is going to change. ... We're just having fun. It's baseball."

La Russa was quick to reject Mercedes's mentality. 

"I heard he said something like, 'I play my game.' No he doesn't. He plays the game of Major League Baseball, respects the game, respects the opponents. And he's got to respect the signs."

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

LaRussa Is An Idiot_FB_2up_
MLB

La Russa Rips Mercedes: 'There Will be a Consequence'

Tony La Russa was 'upset' that Yermin Mercedes hit a homer on a 3-0 count during White Sox's blowout victory.

QPR's stadium named after Kiyan Prince.
Soccer

Late QPR Player Kiyan Prince Featured in FIFA Video Game

EA Sports has created a virtual version of former QPR defender Kiyan Prince, who was 15 years old when he was killed trying to break up a fight in 2006.

dino-gaudio-louisville
College Basketball

Ex-Louisville Assistant Gaudio Charged With Extortion

Gaudio reportedly threatened to provide media outlets with info regarding potential NCAA violations.

Karim Benzema is back for France
Soccer

Karim Benzema Is Back in Bleu

World Cup champion France has recalled the Real Madrid striker for the Euros, ending an international absence that dates back to 2015 due a still-unresolved scandal.

Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson
College

Refocused on Culture, Mizzou Softball Is Finding Success Again

Missouri was a struggling program mired by controversy, until Larissa Anderson came in 2019 and quickly has the Tigers exceeding expectations.

Stanford gymnasium
College

Report: Stanford Reverses Plan to End 11 Varsity Sports

Stanford will keep all varsity sports during the 2021–22 school year despite previous plans to cut 11 programs.

Johnny Gargano locks Bronson Reed in a submission hold at NXT TakeOver
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Johnny Gargano on Thriving as a Heel

“From the moment I started on the indies, I was always a heel, and I could not wait to show this side of me.”

Columbus Crew fans
Soccer

Saving The Crew Is What Columbus Fans Do

The Crew's rebrand lasted all of a week, with the club hearing the backlash and taking swift action to restore the name the fans didn't want changed in the first place.