Yermín Mercedes Breaks Unwritten Rule to Crush Awesome Homer

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Yermín Mercedes takes Willians Astudillo deep, Kevin Pillar brushes off getting plunked in the face and more.

He obliterated that pitch

All of baseball’s unwritten rules are stupid, but there’s something especially irritating about the ones that tell you not to try your hardest when the game is out of reach. In a sport where (via the salary arbitration system) players are paid based on their statistics, it’s wrong to ask them to take their foot off the gas when the outcome is no longer in doubt.

One such rule dictates that you shouldn’t swing at a 3–0 pitch when your team is up big late in the game. And you definitely shouldn’t swing on 3–0 when a position player is pitching.

But that’s exactly what White Sox rookie Yermín Mercedes did on Monday against the Twins.

With Chicago up 15–4 in the ninth, Minnesota sent utilityman Willians Astudillo in to pitch. Just as he did in his first pitching appearance of the season, Astudillo floated pitches toward the plate at speeds that should be physically impossible. Statcast was only able to pick up five of Astudillo’s 12 pitches, but his slowest recorded pitch of the night, which induced a Nick Madrigal groundout for the final out of the inning, was a preposterous 45.8 mph. Timing a pitch that slow can be impossible, but not for Mercedes.

Astudillo fell behind 3–0 on Mercedes and then lofted a towering eephus pitch, which was clocked at 47.1 mph. The unwritten rules dictate that Mercedes should have let it go by, but the meatball was too appetizing. He sat back and walloped it for a monster home run.

The faster a pitch comes in, the easier it is to send it back out with some serious velocity. But despite coming in at just 47.1 mph, Mercedes crushed the pitch with an impressive 109.3 mph exit velocity. The ball ended up traveling 429 feet. That takes ridiculous strength.

Twins color commentator Roy Smalley didn’t appreciate it, though.

“I don’t like it now, at 15-4,” Smalley said. “You’re going to get the same pitch after this. I don’t like it.”

Twins veteran Nelson Cruz wasn’t upset with Mercedes giving himself the green light there but he also wasn’t terribly impressed.

“It was another homer, no?” Cruz told reporters. “Just a homer, I guess. You know.”



No, it wasn’t just another homer. Since 2008 (as far back as MLB’s pitch velocity data goes),, no one has hit a dinger on a pitch thrown slower than the one Mercedes crushed. There has been a total of five homers on pitches thrown 55 mph or slower. Only Mercedes and D.J. LeMahieu (last September, on a 48.7 mph pitch from Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal) have homered on pitches below 50 mph. Isn’t doing something cool like that way more important than respecting some imaginary rule?

The best of SI

MLB players are being hit by pitches at an alarming rate. What’s up with that? ... Predicting the NBA play-in tournament. ... Here are Rohan Nadkarni’s (real and fake) NBA awards picks.

Around the sports world

Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa is going to be out for at least a couple of months after breaking his hand by punching the dugout. ... Jeremiah Poprocki, who at 21 is younger than any current Cubs player, is the team’s first Black PA announcer. ... Ryquell Armstead, who missed the 2020 season due to serious COVID-19 symptoms, was cut by the Jaguars. ... Star Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reportedly asked the club for a transfer. ... The Columbus Crew bailed on a plan to rebrand as “Columbus SC” after intense opposition from fans.

It’s incredible that he was able to walk off

What a vicious hack

Everybody from that World Series team is a god in Chicago

Freddie Freeman is having fun this season

History for Gerrit Cole, but the ball won’t be going to Cooperstown

Monday was a big day for women in sports

Money actually can buy everything

The shorts are straight out of 2004

Who dumped grease on the track?

Not sports

New research suggests mammals are capable of breathing through their rectums. ... A woman famous for showing up to protests in an inflatable Pikachu costume has been elected to help draft Chile’s new constitution. ... Russia’s minister of defense floated the idea of cloning 3,000-year-old soldiers discovered in permafrost.

