Spencer Turnbull Throws MLB's Fifth No-Hitter of Season

Tigers Pitcher Spencer Turnbull Throws Baseball's Fifth No-Hitter of 2021 Season

Something magical must be in the air this MLB season as Spencer Turnbull threw baseball's fifth no-hitter of the year. 

The Detroit pitcher blanked the Mariners, 5-0, as he secured the Tigers' first no-no since May 7, 2011 and eighth no-hitter in franchise history. And, this is the second season in league history with five no-hitters prior to June. The last time this happened was in 1917.

Only two runners reached base with Turnbull on the mound. Jarred Kelenic walked in the fourth inning and later reached base again in the ninth on fielder's choice. José Marmolejos walked to lead off the ninth.

Mitch Haniger was the closest to getting a hit for Seattle until third baseman Jeimer Candelario dove to stop the ball leading off the seventh. The ball made one hop before Candelario caught and launched it to first base to snag the out. 

Turnbull's no-hitter comes just 10 days after Cincinnati's Wade Miley snagged a no-no against Cleveland and 12 days after Orioles' John Means blanked the Mariners

Cleveland and Seattle are now the only teams who have been no-hit twice this season—the first time since 2015 (Mets and Dodgers).

Prior to Tuesday's game, Turnbull hadn't pitched more than seven innings in 49 career starts.

"It's just surreal," Turnbull said. "I don't have words right now. Probably the best day in my life." 

