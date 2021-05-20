Twins' Duffey Suspended After Pitch Behind Mercedes

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Twins' Tyler Duffey Suspended Three Games After Pitch Behind Yermín Mercedes

MLB announced Thursday that Twins relief pitcher Tyler Duffey will serve a three-game suspension and pay a fine after throwing a pitch behind Yermín Mercedes on Tuesday night. 

In addition to Duffey, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was fined and will serve a one-game suspension on Thursday in the second game of Minnesota's doubleheader against the Angels. 

Duffey elected to his appeal his suspension, allowing him to play until his appeal process has been completed. He was ejected from Tuesday's game against the White Sox following the debacle.

Duffey's pitch on Tuesday came just one day after Mercedes blasted a home run on a 3-0 pitch despite the White Sox's 15-4 lead over the Twins—allegedly breaking one of MLB's unwritten rules.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa disagreed with Mercedes's decision to swing, saying Mercedes made a "mistake" and that he needed to "respect the game and the opponents", while Mercedes held his ground, saying "I'm going to play like that. I'm Yermin. I can't be another person."

