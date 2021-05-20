Kershaw: Recent String of No-Hitters 'Not Good' for MLB

Sports Illustrated home
Clayton Kershaw: Recent String of No-Hitters 'Not Good for the Game'

2021 has been the year of the pitcher across Major League Baseball, with no-hitters arriving at a startling frequency in recent weeks.

There have been six no-hitters thrown this season as of Thursday morning, including four in the month of May. Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull shut down the Mariners en route to a no-hitter on Tuesday. One night later, Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber pitched the first one for the franchise in the new millennium. And while fans may be enjoying the increasing trend of no-hitters, the recent wave doesn't quite sit right with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

“No-hitters are cool and I have all the respect in the world for Corey Kluber and [Madison Bumgarner] and all those guys that have thrown no-hitters,” Kershaw said on Wednesday night. “But to have one happen every night … it’s probably not good for the game."

Kershaw noted the potential impact of MLB's new baseball when discussing the string of no-hit outings. As home runs fall and strikeouts skyrocket, Kershaw said MLB's decision "missed the mark."

"Fans want to see some hits, I get that, and some action and not many people striking out," Kershaw said. "So I appreciate the attempt that MLB has tried to do but I think it seems like they missed the mark so far."

Kershaw notched his lone career no-hitter in 2014, and perhaps he could pull off the feat once again in 2021. The future Hall-of-Famer has gotten off to a strong start in his 14th MLB season, tallying a 3.18 ERA in 10 starts. Kershaw is an eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young award winner, entering 2021 with five ERA titles under his belt. 

