COVID-19 Patient Leaves Family $20 Million Card Collection

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

COVID-19 Patient Leaves Family Sports Card Collection Worth $20 Million

Author:
Publish date:

A neurologist from Florida left his family a sports card collection potentially worth over $20 million after he died following complications from COVID-19. 

Dr. Thomas Newman amassed quite the collection over his four decades of collecting cards dating back to the 1980s. Newman focused on acquiring cards from 1957-59, though he additionally has cards dating back to the 1880s, per the New York Daily News

The most valuable card in Newman's collection is a 1933 Babe Ruth card, which could break the $5.2 million record for a single card sale. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card is the current record after being purchased by actor and entrepreneur Rob Gough in January. 

"No one enjoyed collecting more than Tom," his widow, Nancy Newman said. "He jokingly called his cards his 'paper babies,' and spent almost every day attending to his collection in one way or another. It gave him such pleasure."

"The only reason he would ever sell a card was if he had acquired the same card in a higher grade."

Newman's collection will be available for sale in an online public auction that will begin June 21 and end on July 10, per Memory Lane Inc. Other items include baseball cards featuring Ty Cobb, Lou Gehrig and Ted Williams, as well as World Series program books dating back to 1903.

More MLB Coverage:

• How the Internet Created a Sports-Card Boom
• MLB Has Seen a Similar Surge of No-Hitters Before
• Clayton Kershaw: Recent String of No-Hitters 'Not Good for the Game'

YOU MAY LIKE

Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber
Play
MLB

MLB Roundtable: Have No-Hitters Lost Their Luster?

It's time to have a discussion about the increase of one of baseball's signature achievements.

USATSI_15989107
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Friday, May 21: Grab the Giants as Home Dogs vs. Dodgers

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Friday's MLB betting action with his two top picks on his baseball betting card.

babe-ruth-baseball
MLB

COVID-19 Patient Leaves Family $20 Million Card Collection

Dr. Thomas Newman left his family a collection of baseball cards and sports memorabilia worth $20 million when he died in January.

Argentine soccer is on hiatus due to COVID-19
Soccer

All Argentine Soccer Halted Due to COVID-19 Surge

The move comes about three weeks before the June 13 start of Copa America, the continental soccer championship scheduled to be played in Argentina.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits daily cover
Play
NFL

What You Haven’t Heard—But Need to Understand—About the Deshaun Watson Cases

Power, an industry that operates in the hidden corners, info that is imprecise or out-of-context and a long overdue conversation about consent.

An NBA basketball sitting on the court
NBA

Report: Overtime League Lands Recruits Matt, Ryan Bewley

Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie will lead the Bewley's Overtime Elite team.

cris-cyborg-interview-lead
MMA

Catching Up with Cris Cyborg Ahead of Bellator 259

Bellator featherweight women’s champion Cris Cyborg discusses her matchup against Leslie Smith, what she learned from the loss to Amanda Nunes and more.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire
Soccer

Solskjaer: Maguire Likely Out for Man United's UEL Final

The England center back damaged ligaments in his ankle in a Premier League match at Aston Villa on May 9 when Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi landed on him.