SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Mickey Mantle Baseball Card Sells for Record-Breaking $5.2 Million

Author:
Publish date:

A 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card from Topps sold for $5.2 million to become the most expensive sports card of all time, PWCC Marketplace announced Thursday. 

The $5.2 million purchase easily topped the five-month-old record held by a Mike Trout rookie card that sold for just under $4 million in August.

The Mantle card was purchased by entrepreneur and actor Rob Gough, who also owns streetwear brand Dope. In 2018, the card was sold by former NFL lineman Evan Mathis for $2.88 million. Gough has a collection that includes a 1916 Sporting News Babe Ruth rookie card, several high-quality Michael Jordan rookie cards and more.

"The 1952 Topps Mantle is the holy grail of sports cards," Gough said, via ESPN. "As a kid ripping packs in the '90s, I always dreamt of owning one. ...I felt this Mantle was highly underpriced."

1952 Topps cards are highly valuable because they are the first annual set the company produced. Thousands of the cards were dumped into the Hudson River in 1960 due to overproduction.

The Topps Mantle card has a PSA grade of 9 out of 10 and is believed to be one of just six PSA 9's of that card still in existence. The purchase continues a recent surge in value in the sports card market, which has seen eight of the 10 card sales to ever top $900,000 come in the last 12 months. 

YOU MAY LIKE

mickey-mantle-yankees
Play
MLB

Mickey Mantle Baseball Card Sells for $5.2 Million

The sale topped the previous record held by a Mike Trout rookie card that sold for just under $4 million in August.

australian-open-mailbag-week-two
Tennis

Francesca Jones reaches Australian Open despite genetic disorder

The 20-year-old Brit will play in her first Grand Slam main draw in February.

Sean Marks
Play
NBA

Nets GM: Kyrie is 'Excited About Getting Back on the Court'

Nets GM Sean Marks said that Kyrie Irving's absence had nothing to do with the team's acquisition of James Harden.

mike-trout
Play
MLB

MLB's To-Do List: What Needs to Be Answered Before 2021 Season

How many teams are going to make the playoffs? Will there be a universal DH? Will there be a full season? So many questions. So few answers.

troy-aikman
Play
Extra Mustard

Troy Aikman Once Recorded a Country Album and It Was Awesome

Listen to FOX's Troy Aikman show off his pipes on some country tunes.

cory-booker-college-bill-of-rights
College

Two Democrat Senators Spar With NCAA Over NIL

Sens. Booker and Blumenthal expressed their frustration with the NCAA in a discussion with CEO Donald Remy.

PLL Thumb
Play
lacrosse

Premier Lacrosse League Back to Tour-Based Model in 2021

The 2021 PLL season will begin June 4.

brooklyn-saints-football
Tech & Media

Netflix Releases Trailer 'Brooklyn Saints' Documentary

'We Are: Brooklyn Saints' is a four-part documentary that follows a youth football program in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn.