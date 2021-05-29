Report: Blue Jays Investigating New Roberto Alomar Allegation

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Blue Jays Investigating New Sexual Misconduct Allegation Against Roberto Alomar

A month after being fired by Major League Baseball following a sexual misconduct investigation, the Blue Jays are reportedly investigating a new allegation against the Hall of Famer.

A second woman is accusing Alomar of sexual misconduct, according to the Toronto Star, in an incident from 2014. The woman, Melissa Verge, says that during a youth baseball camp run by the Blue Jays that she worked as a volunteer, Alomar propositioned her for sex and pressed his body into hers without consent. Verge was 18 years old at the time, while Alomar was 46.

Verge said she reported the incident to a team official and friend of Alomar's named Rob Jack. The Blue Jays said Jack never informed human resources about Verge's allegations, and he was fired by the team a year later.

After being fired as a consultant for MLB in April, Alomar resigned from his position on the board of directors from the Baseball Hall of Fame. Alomar was also a special assistant to the Blue Jays, who severed ties with him.

The Star reached out to Alomar and Jack for comment, but both men declined.

In a statement to the Star, the Blue Jays said they had hired outside counsel to conduct an investigation into the incident, adding that they were "troubled to learn about Ms. Verge's experience in 2014 involving Roberto Alomar and another former employee."

Verge said that the news of Alomar being removed from his positions within baseball "opened the door for me to be able to share my story."

