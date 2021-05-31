Braves' Ozuna Granted $20,000 Bond on Assault Charge

Sports Illustrated home
Braves Star Marcell Ozuna Granted $20,000 Bond on Assault Charge

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves star Marcell Ozuna was granted a $20,000 bond Monday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.

Ozuna was jailed Saturday after police officers in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs said they witnessed him attacking his wife, Genesis, while responding to a 911 call.

During his initial appearance in Fulton County Magistrate Court, Ozuna was ordered to have no contact with his wife. He was expected to be released from jail later Monday.

In court, attorneys said the couple was in the process of divorce. Genesis Ozuna was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Miami a year ago.

A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered a home where the front door was open and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand.

Police said the victim had visible injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Ozuna could face a long suspension by Major League Baseball, which plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players’ union.

He was already on the injured list and expected to be out for more than a month after dislocating two fingers on his left hand while sliding during a game at Boston last week. He was seen wearing a bright yellow cast in video of his court appearance.

Ozuna re-signed with Atlanta after a stellar first season with the Braves in 2020, agreeing to a $65 million, four-year deal. He batted .338, led the National League with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, and finished sixth in NL MVP balloting.

Ozuna also became a fan favorite with his colorful celebrations, including mimed selfies after home runs and a pot-stirring hand gesture to highlight big hits.

He was off to a slow start this season, hitting just .213 with seven homers and 26 RBIs at the time of his injury.

