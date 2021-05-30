Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Braves OF Marcell Ozuna Arrested in Georgia for Domestic Battery

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested on Saturday in Fulton County, Georgia, on domestic battery and aggravated assault charges. Ozuna was booked by the Sandy Springs Police Department for allegedly strangulation of a family member.

Ozuna, 30, is currently on the injured list with broken fingers in his left hand and was not with the team in New York. Major League Baseball is expected to open an investigation into the matter, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, and he could face a suspension in accordance with the league's domestic violence abuse policy.

Shortly after news of Ozuna's arrest spread, the Braves released a statement supporting the league's domestic abuse policy.

“We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office," the statement read. "The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form."

Last year, Ozuna's wife, Genesis, was arrested for domestic battery in which she allegedly threw a soap dish at Ozuna that resulted in a facial laceration. The arrest followed a two-week investigation by the police.

Ozuna is in his second season with the Braves after signing a one-year contract prior to the 2020 season. He re-signed with the team on a four-year, $65 million deal this past winter. He's previously played for the Marlins and Cardinals.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

josh donaldson (1)
MLB

Josh Donaldson Scores 2 Millionth Run in MLB History

Donaldson made history by scoring on a double by Nelson Cruz in the first inning of Saturday's game.

marcell ozuna
MLB

Braves OF Marcell Ozuna Arrested for Domestic Battery

Ozuna was arrested on Saturday in Fulton County on domestic battery and aggravated assault charges.

AEW wrestler Sting
Wrestling

Sting Previews AEW Tag Team Match With Darby Allin

Nearly six years removed from WWE’s Night of Champions, Sting will be given the chance to hear the crowd again at AEW's Double or Nothing.

Chelsea has won the 2020-21 Champions League
Soccer

With Midseason Manager Magic and Financial Might, Chelsea Reigns Again

Chelsea went back to a tried and tested formula to win the Champions League title, but its ability to spend through a pandemic certainly helped, too.

Chelsea celebrate its Champions League win.
Soccer

Chelsea Defeats Manchester City to Win Champions League Final

Kai Havertz's 42nd-minute goal proved to be the difference in Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League final win over Manchester City.

Christian Pulisic wins the Champions League with Chelsea
Soccer

Pulisic Becomes First Male U.S. International to Play in UCL Final

Christian Pulisic has made history in numerous ways in his career, and he did it again by playing in the UEFA Champions League final.

Christian Pulisic against Man City.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch the Champions League Final

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 29 in Porto.

mark eaton
NBA

Jazz Legend Mark Eaton Dies at 64

Eaton was a former All-Star and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.