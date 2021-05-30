Braves OF Marcell Ozuna Arrested for Domestic Battery

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested on Saturday in Fulton County, Georgia, on domestic battery and aggravated assault charges. Ozuna was booked by the Sandy Springs Police Department for allegedly strangulation of a family member.

Ozuna, 30, is currently on the injured list with broken fingers in his left hand and was not with the team in New York. Major League Baseball is expected to open an investigation into the matter, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, and he could face a suspension in accordance with the league's domestic violence abuse policy.

Shortly after news of Ozuna's arrest spread, the Braves released a statement supporting the league's domestic abuse policy.

“We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office," the statement read. "The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form."

Last year, Ozuna's wife, Genesis, was arrested for domestic battery in which she allegedly threw a soap dish at Ozuna that resulted in a facial laceration. The arrest followed a two-week investigation by the police.

Ozuna is in his second season with the Braves after signing a one-year contract prior to the 2020 season. He re-signed with the team on a four-year, $65 million deal this past winter. He's previously played for the Marlins and Cardinals.

