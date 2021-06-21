Rays to Call Up Top Prospect Wander Franco

Sports Illustrated home
At long last, it's Wander time.

After losing six consecutive games—including four walk-off defeats—the Rays are calling up shortstop Wander Franco from Triple-A Durham, the team announced Sunday evening.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times was the first to report on the story. Franco is expected to debut on Tuesday when the team takes on the Red Sox at home.

Franco, 20, is considered to be the best prospect in recent memory. In 38 games at Triple-A this season, he hit .323/.376/.601 with 24 extra-base hits. The switch-hitting phenom owns a .333/.400/.538 slash line in 213 career minor league games, with more walks (95) than strikeouts (74).

The Rays signed Franco as an international free agent in 2017, when the Dominican Republic native was just 16 years old. He's been ranked as the game's top prospect by every major publication in each of the last two years.

Tampa Bay essentially cleared a spot for Franco by trading shortstop Willy Adames in May. Rookie Taylor Walls—also a highly-regarded prospect—has manned the position since the Adames trade, batting .237/.356/.355 in 26 games. Franco has also made starts this season at second and third base.

