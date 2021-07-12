Altuve's Walk-Off Homer Caps Massive Comeback Over Yanks

Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his jersey yanked off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Houston Astros over the New York Yankees 8-7 on Sunday.

The Astros had been shut out by the Yankees the previous two games, highlighted by ace Gerrit Cole’s three-hitter in a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

The win came on Altuve replica jersey giveaway at Minute Maid Park—Houston fans left with a No. 27 shirt, while the All-Star second baseman exited without his.

New York led 7-2 after a three-run homer by Gary Sanchez in the eighth inning.

After the first two Astros reached base against Domingo Germán in the ninth, Chas McCormick hit a two-run double off Chad Green (3-5). Abraham Toro followed with an RBI double to make it 7-5, still with no outs.

Pinch-hitter Jason Castro singled and one out later, Altuve launched his soaring shot to left field.

Ralph Garza Jr. (1-2) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings for the win.

