Four Arrested as Guns, Ammo Found in Hotel Room Near Coors Field

Four people were arrested after Denver police found 16 long guns, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor on Friday in a downtown hotel room near Coors Field prior to MLB's All-Star Week, according to local ABC affiliate Denver7.

Sources told Denver7 that the number of weapons, ammo, vantage point from the eight-floor hotel room's balcony and potential large crowds at the All-Star events could have led to a potential "Las Vegas style shooting," referring to the Oct. 2017 attack at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said that a tip from a maid at the Maven Hotel in downtown Denver proved to be critical in the arrests.

On Friday, a police spokesman had previously told local affiliate Fox 31 that the arrests did not seem to be connected to the All-Star Game; however, the investigation was ongoing. All-Star Game festivities at Coors Field have been ongoing throughout the week and include tonight's All-Star Futures Game, the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Richard Platt, 42, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, and Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, each were arrested on the investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute along with Platt and Gabriel Rodriguez. Platt and Serikawa also had warrants for their arrest from another jurisdiction.

One of the arrested suspects had reportedly posted a message on Facebook about a recent divorce, saying that he was going to “go out in a big way,” according to Denver7.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” Denver police said in a press release Saturday. "DPD encourages residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious or illegal activity to police immediately."

DPD said it had carried out search warrants that led to evidence being recovered from two rooms overlooking downtown, while two vehicles were also impounded.