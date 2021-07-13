Angels Use all 20 Picks in MLB Draft on Pitchers

Sports Illustrated home
When the Angels address a weakness, they don't waste any time. Los Angeles used all 20 of its picks in the 2021 MLB draft on pitchers.

One prep player—Mason Albright from IMG Academy—was selected and 19 college pitchers had their names called by the Angels.

The team's first pick was Miami (Ohio) product Sam Bachman who was picked at No. 9. He posted only a 4–4 record in 2021, but had a 1.81 ERA and struck out 93 batters in 59 innings pitched. 

The last pick to cap off the one-dimensional draft was Marcelo Perez of TCU. Perez had a 4.15 ERA for the 2021 season in his 30 innings on the mound. 

Despite their two-way star in Shohei Ohtani, the Angels need to make pitching improvements. The team currently ranks 26th in team ERA at 4.90 and only has two pitchers with an ERA lower than 3.00 who have pitched more than 30 innings. 

Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval are the only two starting pitchers under contract with the Angels beyond the 2021 season. 

