Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Shohei Ohtani Donates $150K Home Run Derby Bonus to Angels Staffers

Author:
Publish date:

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani might not have won this year's Home Run Derby, but he's certainly considered a winner by those within the organization.

Ohtani reportedly received $150,000 for his participation in the event, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Instead of pocketing the bonus money, Ohtani distributed the funds to around 30 Angels support staffers as a thank-you for their contributions, a group that includes trainers, clubhouse workers and media relations staffers.

Ohtani had determined he would donate his winnings regardless of how he performed in the competition, Fletcher reports. The winner, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, received $1 million.

The 27-year-old was the main event of the All-Star break in Denver, drawing immense media attention at the league's marquee midseason event. A day after competing in the Home Run Derby, he led off the All-Star Game as the DH for the American League, then started the game on the mound. He went 0-for-2 at the plate with two groundouts, and retired Fernando Tatis Jr., Max Muncy and Nolan Arenado in a perfect first inning.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

shohei ohtani (5)
MLB

Report: Ohtani Donates HR Derby Bonus to Angels Staffers

Ohtani made $150,000 for participating in this year's Home Run Derby, which he dispersed to about 30 members of the Angels support staff.

blue-jays-stadium
MLB

Blue Jays to Return to Toronto for Home Games

The Blue Jays have received clearance from the Canadian government to return to Toronto for home games beginning on July 30.

Drew Robinson announced his retirement from baseball Friday but is set to join the San Francisco Giants front office as a mental health advocate
MLB

Drew Robinson Joins Giants As Mental Health Advocate

Drew Robinson, who survived a suicide attempt and returned to play baseball with one eye, announced on Friday that he is retiring as a player after this weekend.

JaVale McGee
NBA

JaVale McGee, Keldon Johnson to Join Team USA

JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson will replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love on the 12-person Team USA roster.

wes unseld jr
NBA

Report: Wizards to Hire Wes Unseld Jr. As Next Head Coach

Unseld has been an assistant with the Nuggets since 2015, and is the son of Washington legend and Hall of Famer Wes Unseld Sr.

Tyler Booker
Play
College Football

Tyler Booker Reveals College Decision

A whirlwind visit period in June and some advice from family helped the elite OL settle on his choice of school.

Fans react to WWE star Adam Copeland
Wrestling

Adam Copeland Is Receiving the Farewell He Deserves

Copeland was forced to retire early due to a devastating neck injury, but now he's getting the career send-off he deserves—in front of a packed crowd.

Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn
College Basketball

Kofi Cockburn Returns to Illinois After All

The transfer market's most coveted player is heading back to Champaign in a major lift to the program's rough offseason.