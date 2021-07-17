Report: Ohtani Donates HR Derby Bonus to Angels Staffers

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani might not have won this year's Home Run Derby, but he's certainly considered a winner by those within the organization.

Ohtani reportedly received $150,000 for his participation in the event, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Instead of pocketing the bonus money, Ohtani distributed the funds to around 30 Angels support staffers as a thank-you for their contributions, a group that includes trainers, clubhouse workers and media relations staffers.

Ohtani had determined he would donate his winnings regardless of how he performed in the competition, Fletcher reports. The winner, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, received $1 million.

The 27-year-old was the main event of the All-Star break in Denver, drawing immense media attention at the league's marquee midseason event. A day after competing in the Home Run Derby, he led off the All-Star Game as the DH for the American League, then started the game on the mound. He went 0-for-2 at the plate with two groundouts, and retired Fernando Tatis Jr., Max Muncy and Nolan Arenado in a perfect first inning.

More MLB Coverage: