White Sox Acquire Cubs Closer Craig Kimbrel in Crosstown Deal

The White Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire closer Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs, the teams announced Friday.

The White Sox are sending second baseman Nick Madrigal and pitcher Codi Heuer to the Cubs as part of the crosstown deal Kimbrel.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the White Sox have the "option to retain Kimbrel next season for $16M."

Kimbrel currently has the most saves of any active reliever with 371 for his career. This season, he has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves. In joining the White Sox, he boosts a bullpen that already features Liam Hendriks, who made the All-Star team this season and leads MLB in saves, with 25. Hendriks, the team's current closer, also has a 2.58 ERA in his first year with the franchise.

Ahead of Friday's trade deadline, the White Sox lead the AL Central with a 60—43 record, but they have the fourth best record in the league behind the Red Sox, Astros and Rays.

The Cubs are currently 50—54 on the season and 11 1/2 games back in the NL Central.

The Cubs have already traded first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees ahead of Friday's deadline and also have a deal in place to send Javier Baez to the Mets, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

