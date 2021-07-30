MLB Trade Deadline: Updates, Analysis on Latest Deals

This is the most bonkers deadline in years continues. Follow along with SI’s live blog throughout the day.

Welcome to Sports Illustrated's MLB Trade Deadline Live Blog, where Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell will keep you updated throughout one of the wildest baseball days of the year. All time stamps are ET.

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Matt Martell (10:00 a.m.) Hi, everyone! Thanks for joining us. Emma and I will be here all day talking baseball and breaking down all the latest trade deadline deals and rumors. We’ll make predictions, offer some analysis and pretty much just have an ongoing conversation that’s both insightful and entertaining.

Welcome, Emma! Hope you’re still alive after that wild USWNT game.

Emma Baccellieri (10:00 a.m.) Only barely (Alyssa Naeher has some serious ice-in-her veins closer energy).

What are you keeping an eye out for today? There’s obviously Kris Bryant (will the Mets make their move?) but I’m intrigued to see if the Giants and Padres answer the Dodgers’ big splash last night.

MM (10:02 a.m.) Penn State legend Alyssa Naeher*

And yes! I think Kris Bryant will be the NL West response. KB makes a ton of sense for the Giants, because of his versatility and they have the financial flexibility to re-sign or extend him. Could they swing a package deal for Zach Davies? That’d make things interesting for sure. Where do you think Bryant ends up?

EB (10:04 a.m.) I still think it might be the Mets — those rumors have obviously been around for quite some time, even if they haven't been quite as heated in the last few days, but I think it just makes too much sense for them to be able to get that upgrade at third base. Yes, their playoff spot looks fairly secure in the messy NL East (though I wouldn't entirely count out the Phillies just yet) but if they're looking to make a deeper run in their first season under Steve Cohen, which it sounds like they might be, I think they need a pick-up like Bryant.

MM (10:11 a.m.) First trade of the day!

Elite pitcher name Shawn Armstrong goes from the Orioles to the Rays for cash, according to multiple reports. This is confusing. He's got an 8.55 ERA this year. What do the Rays know?

EB (10:14) Saying that feels like it's setting you up for a jump-cut to him on the mound absolutely dealing in some kind of highly particular role in October, ha. I was intrigued by the Diego Castillo move yesterday—sure, this bullpen is deep enough that they can deal from it, but with some of the injuries they've had, it felt surprising to see them move one of their best options for so relatively little?—and I'm guessing there might be more to come than just Armstrong.

MM (10:18 a.m.) Maybe they’re making room for Kimbrel.

Can you imagine?!

EB (10:23 a.m.) Where do you think he's going? I can see the Red Sox, though it would be fun to get a bit of crosstown action if it's the White Sox

MM (10:27 a.m.) I think he’s going to the Phillies. This makes too much sense for how bad their bullpen has been. Dave Dombrowski has already acquired Kimbrel once when he was with the Red Sox. They won a World Series together in ’18. I think Kimbrel would make the Phillies the favorite in the NL East.