Report: Red Sox Land Schwarber in Trade With Nationals

Report: Red Sox Land Kyle Schwarber in Trade With Nationals

Hours after shipping Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles, the Nationals are reportedly parting ways with another All-Star.

Washington is sending outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Red Sox, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. It's not yet clear who Boston is sending back in return.

Schwarber, 28, has enjoyed a resurgent year in Washington after signing with the Nationals on a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason. In 72 games, Schwarber is batting .253/.340/.570 with 25 home runs and 53 RBIs. He's currently on the injured list with a strained hamstring, and hasn't played in a game since July 2.

A trade to an American League team would enable Schwarber to see playing time as a designated hitter. The 6-foot, 225-pound slugger has played exclusively in the National League during his big-league career, seeing time at left field, right field, catcher and first base.

