Report: Mets Acquire Javier Baez in Trade With Cubs

The Mets are finalizing a trade to acquire Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Mets will also be receiving right-handed relief pitcher Trevor Williams as part of the agreement. Per multiple reports, Mets center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong—the organizations fifth-best prospect according to MLB.com—will be going to the Cubs.

The deal is pending medicals.

MLB Network's Mark Feinsand first reported the trade.

Baez, a two-time All-Star, will join Francisco Lindor in the team's infield. When asked earlier this week about his a possible future destination, Baez told Mega 106.9 FM that if he went to free agency this summer, "I would like to play with Francisco Lindor."

"I loved playing with him in the World (Baseball) Classic," Baez added, referring to the time they spent together on the Puerto Rican national team. "It is the only option I would take to play second base if it is to play with him, otherwise I stay playing at shortstop."

Baez, 28, is another player from the 2016 Cubs World Series team to be traded before MLB's trade deadline. Earlier this week, the Cubs sent first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees. On Friday, they dealt closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.

Baez struggled last season, hitting just .203 and recording just eight home runs and 24 RBI. This season, he's seen an uptick in his production, batting .248 while recording 22 home runs and 65 RBI. However, he leads the National League in strikeouts with 131.

The Mets (54—47) currently sit atop the National League East and are looking to make their first postseason appearance since 2016, when they lost to Royals in the World Series. The Cubs (50—54) sit fourth in the National League Central.

