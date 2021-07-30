Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Twins Trade José Berríos to Blue Jays for Two Top Prospects

Author:
Publish date:

The Blue Jays will acquire starting pitcher José Berríos in a trade with the Twins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Shortstop prospect Austin Martin and minor-league pitcher Simeon Woods-Richardson will reportedly head to Minnesota in the deal. 

Berríos, 27, is a two-time All-Star. He sports a 3.48 ERA, striking out 126 batters in 121 2/3 innings. Berríos joins a Blue Jays rotation that has struggled outside of ace Hyun Jin-Ryu and the resurgent Robbie Ray; Pitchers Steven Matz and Ross Stripling both sport ERAs above 4.50. 

Minnesota received an impressive prospect return in exchange for its best pitcher. Martin is the No. 16 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com, while Woods-Richardson slots in at No. 68 overall. Martin was selected out of Vanderbilt with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 MLB draft.

Toronto enters Friday night 4 1/2 games back of the A's for the second Wild Card in the American League. Minnesota sits in the AL Central cellar at 43–60.

More MLB Coverage: 

Trade Deadline: Live Coverage of the Latest Rumors and Deals
Yankees Bet the Farm on Another Slugger
Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal

YOU MAY LIKE

April 26, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park.
MLB

MLB Trade Deadline: Updates, Analysis on Latest Deals

This is the most bonkers deadline in years continues. Follow along with SI’s live blog throughout the day.

jose-berrios-twins
MLB

Report: Twins Deal Berríos to Blue Jays for Top Prospects

The Twins will receive Toronto prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods-Richardson in exchange for starting pitcher José Berríos.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Sam-Ehlinger-Texas-Longhorns
College Football

Texas, Oklahoma Regents Approve Move to SEC in 2025

The SEC has extended a membership invitation to Texas and Oklahoma following a conference vote on Thursday.

Ben White joins England for the Euros
Soccer

Arsenal Signs England, Brighton Center Back White

Ben White joins Arsenal on a five-year deal, for a reported transfer fee of $69.5 million

Marcus-Rashford-Man-United-Surgery
Soccer

Rashford to Have Shoulder Surgery, Miss Start of Man United Season

The Premier League club, which kicks off the new season in just over two weeks, did not specify how long the 23-year-old Rashford could be out.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on the sidelines
Play
Extra Mustard

Twitter Had Some Outstanding Reactions to the Russell Westbrook Trade

Potential for Russ-LeBron on-court drama had Twitter fantasizing.