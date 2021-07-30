Report: Twins Deal Berríos to Blue Jays for Top Prospects

The Blue Jays will acquire starting pitcher José Berríos in a trade with the Twins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Shortstop prospect Austin Martin and minor-league pitcher Simeon Woods-Richardson will reportedly head to Minnesota in the deal.

Berríos, 27, is a two-time All-Star. He sports a 3.48 ERA, striking out 126 batters in 121 2/3 innings. Berríos joins a Blue Jays rotation that has struggled outside of ace Hyun Jin-Ryu and the resurgent Robbie Ray; Pitchers Steven Matz and Ross Stripling both sport ERAs above 4.50.

Minnesota received an impressive prospect return in exchange for its best pitcher. Martin is the No. 16 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com, while Woods-Richardson slots in at No. 68 overall. Martin was selected out of Vanderbilt with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 MLB draft.

Toronto enters Friday night 4 1/2 games back of the A's for the second Wild Card in the American League. Minnesota sits in the AL Central cellar at 43–60.

