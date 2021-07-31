Report: Tyler Glasnow Expected to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery next week for his torn UCL, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Glasnow suffered the partial tear in his UCL in June along with a flexor strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list. He initially opted to go to rehab then having surgery. Tampa hopes that Glasnow can return in the 2022 season.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Glasnow's throwing session with the Rays did not go well on Friday. While the surgery is not official yet, Glasnow plans to meet with Dr. Keith Meister, an expert in Tommy John surgeries.

However, it is possible that the 27-year-old may not pitch again until 2023, his final season before going into free agency. In 14 starts in this season, Glasnow has struck out 123 in 88 innings.

Glasnow was one who did not shy away from using foreign substances—specifically sunscreen and rosin—and shared his thoughts on the league cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances last month.

"I just threw 80 something innings and you (MLB) just told me I can't use anything. I have to change everything," Glasnow told reporters in June. "I truly believe 100% that's why I got hurt. I'm frustrated MLB doesn't understand. You can't just tell us to use nothing. It's crazy."

The Rays (63-42) sit a half game behind the Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

