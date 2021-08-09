Sports Illustrated home
Report: Rockies Say Fan Shouted 'Dinger,' Instead of Racial Slur

Author:
Publish date:

Following an investigation into the use of a potential racial slur, the Rockies told 9News' Steve Staeger on Monday that the fan who at one point was suspected of using a racial slur during the ninth inning of Sunday's game was instead calling for the attention of the team's mascot, Dinger. 

According to 9News, the Rockies have spoken to the fan who confirmed his action and also reviewed video from the local broadcast. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal confirmed Staeger's reporting through a Rockies source. According to ESPN, he Rockies also contacted another fan sitting near the man, who also told the team that the man was shouting, "Dinger."

The incident in question occurred during the top of the ninth inning during Sunday's game against the Marlins. Microphones appeared to catch a fan yelling a potential racial slur while Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is Black, was at the plate. The incident could be heard on the Bally Sports broadcast.

The Rockies said they were investigating the incident, adding at the time that they were "disgusted at the racial slur by a fan" directed at Brinson. 

"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field," the team said in a statement.

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark also released a statement Sunday evening, emphasizing that racism will not be tolerated "on or off the field."

According to 9News, the team said that no one on the field, including Brinson, heard anything offensive. 

The Rockies won the game, 13-8. Brinson went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.

