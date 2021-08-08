Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Coors Field Fan Yells N-Word During Lewis Brinson At-Bat

Author:
Publish date:

Sunday's game between the Marlins and Rockies at Coors Field featured an ugly moment when a fan yell the N-word while Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson batted in the ninth inning.

The fan's shouting was picked up by microphones on the field and could be heard on the Bally Sports broadcast. The fan yelled in between pitches to Brinson, who is Black.

After the game, Marlins broadcaster Paul Severino denounced the incident in a statement via Twitter, calling the incident "awful."

It's unclear if the fan was disciplined at all by stadium security. Neither the Rockies nor Marlins have released a statement addressing the incident since the game's conclusion.

The Rockies won the game, 13-8, while Brinson went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

lewis brinson
MLB

Coors Field Fan Yells N-Word During Lewis Brinson At-Bat

In the middle of Brinson's at-bat in the ninth inning of the Rockies-Marlins game, a fan could be heard on the broadcast shouting the N-word twice.

Enshrinees participate in The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinees' Roundtable at Canton Memorial Civic Center.
NFL

How to Watch Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction

This year's class includes Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Alan Faneca, John Lynch, Tom Flores, Bill Nunn and Drew Pearson.

tokyo-olympics-awards-lead
Olympics

Handing Out Awards for the Tokyo Olympics

The Games may be over, but there are still medals to award, for the best, worst and most memorable moments.

Lane Kiffin at SEC Media Days.
College Football

Kiffin Says Ole Miss Football Reached 100% Vaccination Rate

SEC teams that are 85% vaccinated will not have to be regularly tested for COVID-19, but those under the threshold do.

Bobby and Ann Bowden
College Football

The Southern Charmer Bobby Bowden and His Legacy

He won in recruits' living rooms, in press conferences, at booster gatherings and at stadiums. At the age of 91, a college football legend has died.

omar-vizquel-domestic-abuse-allegations
MLB

Omar Vizquel Sued by Former Batboy for Sexual Harassment

The plaintiff is a former batboy for the Birmingham Barons, a Double-A team for the Chicago White Sox previously managed by Vizquel.

Bobby Bowden during his time as FSU football coach
College Football

Remembering Bobby Bowden, a College Football Giant

The Florida State football legend died at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most successful coaches in the history of the college game.

Bobby Bowden coaching for Florida State
College Football

Legendary Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden Dies at 91

Bowden announced in July that he had been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition that his family later revealed to be pancreatic cancer.