Coors Field Fan Yells N-Word During Lewis Brinson At-Bat

Sunday's game between the Marlins and Rockies at Coors Field featured an ugly moment when a fan yell the N-word while Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson batted in the ninth inning.

The fan's shouting was picked up by microphones on the field and could be heard on the Bally Sports broadcast. The fan yelled in between pitches to Brinson, who is Black.

After the game, Marlins broadcaster Paul Severino denounced the incident in a statement via Twitter, calling the incident "awful."

It's unclear if the fan was disciplined at all by stadium security. Neither the Rockies nor Marlins have released a statement addressing the incident since the game's conclusion.

The Rockies won the game, 13-8, while Brinson went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.

