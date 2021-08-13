Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: MLB Extends Trevor Bauer's Administrative Leave to Aug. 20

Author:
Publish date:

Editor's Note: This story includes graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended to Aug. 20, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya

Bauer, 30, has been on administrative leave since July 2 as MLB and the MLBPA investigate sexual assault allegations against him. A domestic violence ex parte restraining order against Bauer was filed on June 28, and a hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Aug. 16, per Ardaya.

Bauer is accused of assaulting a woman on two occasions earlier this year. The woman in question said Bauer committed multiple non-consensual acts after what began as consensual sex, including choking her unconscious and inducing head trauma via repeated punches to the head.

MLB can suspend Bauer under its personal conduct policy regardless of any legal proceedings. Bauer is currently in his 10th MLB season and his first with Los Angeles. 

More MLB Coverage:
Better Late: Old-School Brian Snitker Is Thriving in Today's MLB
Crying Foul Over Ballpark Injuries
Can Chris Sale Save Boston's Bacon?
Mike Trout's Injuries Symbolize Baseball's Most Pressing Issue

YOU MAY LIKE

trevor bauer dodgers
MLB

Report: MLB Extends Bauer's Administrative Leave to Aug. 20

Trevor Bauer will not be returning to an MLB mound for at least the next week amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations.

MMA Gegard Mousasi
Play
Gambling

Bellator 264 & PFL 7 - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

MMA analyst Casey Olson previews this weekend's Bellator 264 & PFL 7 events with best bets & predictions

NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestling in the ring
Play
Wrestling

‘Forbidden Door’ Propped Open As Tanahashi Faces Archer

“I think, now more than ever, it’s important for all of pro wrestling to come together.”

Lionel Messi is off to PSG
Soccer

La Liga Begins Life After Messi

Lionel Messi is off to PSG, as is Sergio Ramos, and the Spanish League is at war with its two top clubs. So where does it go from here, on the dawn of a new season?

Stephen A. Smith talks with Mitch Trubisky
Play
Extra Mustard

Stephen A. Smith Picks On Mitch Trubisky With Hilarious Rant

The ESPN host had issues with recent comments from the Bills QB.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles at Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after drawing an intentional walk in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium.
MLB

Ohtani One-Ups Vlad Jr. in Matchup of MVP Candidates

The Angels' two-way star got the best of the Blue Jays slugger in his lone game pitching against him this season.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo
NBA

Report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo Returning to Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 57 regular season games last season.

Orange hues paint the sky duing the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox near the Field of Dreams movie site outside of Dyersville, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Play
MLB

'Field of Dreams' Game Delivers Cinematic Beauty, Drama

The setting was so perfect and the moments so exciting that playing annually in Iowa should be a new MLB tradition.