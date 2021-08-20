Report: Giannis Purchases Stake in Brewers

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is purchasing a stake in the Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The financial details of Antetokounmpo's ownership stake have not been reported as of Friday evening.

Antetokounmpo, 26, enters the Brewers' ownership group one month after leading the Bucks to an NBA title. The two-time league MVP turned in one of the greatest Finals performances in NBA history en route to his first championship, including a 50-point, 14-rebound effort in Game 6.

Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228 million contract extension with the Bucks in December 2020.

Milwaukee could also add a World Series trophy in October shortly after Antetokounmpo's hardwood heroics. The Brewers enter Friday night leading the NL Central at 74–48, 8.5 games ahead of the Reds.

