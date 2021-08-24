A's Pitcher Bassitt Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery

August 24, 2021
MLB
A's Pitcher Chris Bassitt Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery

A's pitcher Chris Bassitt underwent successful facial surgery in Chicago on Tuesday, according to a team announcement

Tuesday's surgery comes one week after Bassitt was struck in the face by a line drive in a game against the White Sox on Aug. 17. Bassitt received stitches for two facial lacerations after being struck by the 100.1 mph line drive. He was also diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek. 

"Chris Bassitt had successful facial surgery today in Chicago with Dr. Peter Revenaugh at the Rush Medical Center. Dr. Revenaugh was able to stabilize and plate the tripod fracture with good fixation and debride other small fractured bones from the incident," the A's said in a statement Tuesday. "Chris is stable and resting comfortably and will have follow-up appointments upon his arrival to Oakland."

"The A’s anticipate Bassitt will return to the Bay Area later this week."

Bassitt, 32, is in his seventh MLB season. He is tied for the American League lead with 12 wins, and he sports a 3.22 ERA in 25 starts. Bassitt has tallied 350 strikeouts in 358 innings over the last three seasons with Oakland, posting a 3.29 ERA in that span. 

The A's enter Tuesday night sitting No. 2 in the American League West at 70–56. Oakland trails the Astros by 3.5 games for the division lead. 

