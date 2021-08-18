A’s Ace Bassitt Released From Hospital With Cheek Fracture

A's pitcher Chris Bassitt was released from the hospital Tuesday night with a cheek fracture after being hit in the face by a line drive, the team announced.

In a scary incident in the second inning of Oakland's 9-0 loss to the White Sox, Bassitt fell to the ground while clutching his head after he was struck by Brian Goodwin's hit back to the mound, which left the outfielder's bat with an exit velocity of 100.1 mph.

"[Bassitt] received stitches for two facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery," the club said in a statement. "An exam of his right eye was normal for vision, and no other damage is currently noted in the eye or the orbital bone. In addition, a head CT scan revealed no further injury."

Before he was carted off the field and transported to the hospital, Bassitt remained on the ground for several minutes as trainers applied pressure to his face. In a postgame press conference, A's manager Bob Melvin said Bassitt remained conscious "the entire time."

According to MLB Network's Tom Heyman, Bassitt will undergo surgery in the next three to five days "after swelling subsides." There is no timetable on his return.

Bassitt leads the team in wins (12), ERA (3.22) and strikeouts (154) this season.

More MLB News:

• California Woman Shares Her 'Brutal' Fear of Trevor Bauer During Day Two of Hearing

• Scorching Yankees About to Get Hotter With Return of Bruised Bombers

• Report: Cubs, Reds to Play in 2022 Field of Dreams Game