September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Max Scherzer Sets Record With 50th Straight Plate Appearance Without Reaching Base

Author:

As Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani stretches the imagination for what baseball players are capable of, the vast majority of the rest of the league's pitchers are demonstrating the age-old universal truth: pitchers are usually really, really bad at hitting.

Case in point: Dodgers ace Max Scherzer, who on Wednesday night against the Braves made a bit of dubious history during his fifth inning at-bat. Facing Atlanta's Max Fried, Scherzer struck out on six pitches, marking his 50th consecutive plate appearance this season without reaching base via a hit, walk or hit by pitch.

That, according to ESPN's Jayson Stark, breaks the previous record of 49 held by Wei-Yin Chen. In his first 50 plate appearances of 2020, he's struck out 20 times.

SI Recommends

To illustrate the two extremes of being able to reach base safely, Scherzer's streak roars on as Tampa Bay's rookie shortstop Wander Franco has reached base in 32 consecutive games. With the designated hitter in use for both leagues in 2020, the last time Scherzer reached base by way of a hit, walk or hit by pitch was on Sept. 18, 2019, when he singled off of Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in the top of the second inning.

Thankfully for the Dodgers, their lineup has plenty of firepower elsewhere, and they did not acquire the three-time Cy Young Award winner for his offensive prowess. Through his first five starts with Los Angeles, the 37-year-old has gone 4-0 with 41 strikeouts and a 1.55 ERA in 29 innings.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

max scherzer
MLB

Max Scherzer Sets Dubious Hitting Record

The Dodgers' ace stands alone in failing at the plate after striking out against Atlanta's Max Fried on Wednesday.

us open rain
Tennis

Rain Forces U.S. Open Postponements as Water Pours Through Roof

The retractable roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium was no match for the downpour at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.

liz cambage
WNBA

Aces Center Liz Cambage Tests Positive for COVID-19

The four-time All-Star is fully vaccinated and is experiencing only mild symptoms and will be isolated until she's cleared to play.

Christian Pulisic will miss the USMNT's first World Cup qualifying match
Soccer

Pulisic, Steffen Out for USMNT's World Cup Qualifying Opener

The two stars did not travel with the U.S. to El Salvador for the start of Concacaf's Octagonal.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rookies: Top 10 First-Year Studs

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football rookies for the 2021 NFL season.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Busts: Top 10 Players to Avoid on Draft Day

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football busts for the 2021 NFL season.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Top 10 Late-Round Targets

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football deep sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: Top 10 Breakout Candidates

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano points out 10 players primed for breakout seasons.