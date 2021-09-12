Brewers' Burnes, Hader Throw Combined No-Hitter

September 12, 2021
Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader Throw Combined No-Hitter vs. Cleveland

As the 2021 regular season—the undisputed Year of the No-Hitter—winds to a close, Brewers ace Corbin Burnes was dominant en route to adding his name to the lengthy list of pitchers to toss a no-hitter this year. With his pitch count climbing, Burnes couldn't quite go the distance, but in the end handed the ball to All-Star closer Josh Hader to finish the job.

Burnes and Hader combined to throw the ninth no-hitter of the season and second in franchise history, allowing just one base runner and facing the minimum 27 batters in a 3-0 win on Saturday night.

Burnes threw eight frames with 14 strikeouts and one walk, completely dominating Cleveland on a night in which he threw a season-high 115 pitches. He generated 26 swings-and-misses, 13 of which came on his cutter.

Having never thrown a complete game in the big leagues, manager Craig Counsell replaced him with Hader in the ninth, who retired the last three hitters of the game in order to finish the job.

The game marked the third time this season that Cleveland has been no-hit, the most by any team in a single season in league history. Cleveland was previously no-hit by Carlos Rodón on April 14, and again by Wade Miley on May 7. Zach Plesac was Cleveland's starting pitcher in all three games, making him the second player to be the opposing pitcher during three no-hitters for their entire career, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Saturday's no-hitter was the second combined no-hitter of the year after the Cubs used four pitchers to no-hit the Dodgers on June 24. The previous only time the Brewers threw a no-hitter was on April 15, 1987, when Juan Nieves did it against the Orioles.

