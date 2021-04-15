SI.com
Carlos Rodón Throws No-Hitter, Loses Perfect Game Bid in Ninth Inning

Just over four months ago, Carlos Rodón was non-tendered a contract by the White Sox after pitching just 7 2/3 innings in 2020. Now, he's thrown his first career no-hitter, the 20th in franchise history.

Rodón came two outs away from MLB's 24th perfect game, which was spoiled when he hit Roberto Pérez with a pitch in an 0-2 count. He finished the game with seven strikeouts on 114 pitches, as the White Sox won, 8–0.

Rodón would have become the fourth White Sox pitcher to throw a perfect game, a group that includes Charlie Robertson (1922), Mark Buehrle (2009) and Philip Humber (2012).

A key play came on the leadoff batter in the ninth inning, when first baseman José Abreu fielded a slow ground ball and slid into first base just in time to beat Josh Naylor to the bag.

The last player to throw a perfect game was Félix Hernández, who accomplished the feat while pitching for the Mariners on Aug. 15, 2012. The current nine-year perfect game drought is the second longest between perfect games, trailing only the 13-year layoff between Catlish Hunter (May 8, 1968) and Len Barker's (May 15, 1981) perfect games.

Chicago's catcher, Zack Collins, was starting only his 15th career game behind the plate. It was just the second time Collins had caught for Rodón in a big-league game.

Rodón, 26, has spent his entire career with the White Sox after the team chose him with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2019 and was limited to just four games in 2020. After being non-tendered a contract this winter, he eventually re-signed with Chicago on a one-year, $3 million deal.

This was Rodón's second career complete game and his first since his rookie season in 2015.

