Former MLB first baseman Eddie Robinson died Monday night at his ranch in Bastrop, Texas. He was 100 years old.

Robinson was the oldest-living former major-league player.

Robinson was a four-time All Star who played for Cleveland, the Senators (now the Twins), the White Sox, the Athletics, the Yankees, the Tigers and the Orioles in a career that spanned 13 years.

He won the 1948 World Series while with Cleveland and was the last living member of that team. After he retired in 1957, he held multiple front office roles with several teams and was general manager of the Braves from 1972 to 1976.

He then joined the Rangers front office as their general manager before he was replaced by Joe Klein in 1982.

“The Texas Rangers are incredibly saddened with the passing of the legendary Eddie Robinson, who spent nearly 70 years in professional baseball as an All-Star player and respected executive,” the Rangers said in a statement. “In his later years, Mr. Robinson was a regular and welcome visitor at Rangers home games, and his unique ability to analyze and discuss the game, past and present, was truly amazing. The Rangers were honored to help Mr. Robinson celebrate his 100th birthday last December, and he made a final spring training visit to Arizona this past February. He was a great ambassador for baseball to the end.

“The entire Rangers organization sends its thoughts and prayers to his wife, Bette, sons Robby, Marc, Drew, and Paul and the entire Robinson family. For Eddie Robinson, it was truly a life well lived.”