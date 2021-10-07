October 7, 2021
Mickey Callaway Hired by Mexican Winter League Team

Author:

Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Winter League has hired former Mets manager Mickey Callaway for its upcoming season.

In May, Callaway was placed on MLB's ineligible list through the 2022 season following an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct toward at least five women in the sports media industry over approximately five years.

Callaway was initially investigated this past February after The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang reported on the allegations, which spanned Callaway's time at the Angels, the Mets and with Cleveland.

SI Recommends

The Angels hired Callaway in October 2019. He served as the Mets' manager from October '17 until '19. 

The Athletic detailed multiple accounts of aggressive acts by Callaway, which included sending inappropriate photos to three women and requesting nude pictures in at least one instance. 

Among the other players on the Acereros de Monclova roster include former major leaguers Al Alburquerque, Erick Aybar and Eric Young Jr. 

