New Book Claims Astros Continued Sign-Stealing Scheme in 2019

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Book Alleges Astros Continued Sign-Stealing Scheme in 2019

Author:
Publish date:

A new book from baseball writer Andy Martino alleges the Astros continued their sign-stealing scheme through the 2019 postseason.

Martino's book, Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and a Colorful History of Sign Stealing, details Houston's sign-stealing in 2019, which differed slightly from the practice in previous years. According to Martino, the Astros would use television monitors to pick up the opposing catcher's signs, then use a whistling coach and massage gun to signal different pitches to the team's hitters. 

MLB suspended former Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year in January 2020 for their involvement in the team's sign-stealing system. The Astros were additionally stripped of their first-round and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, and they were also fined $5 million. 

The initial investigation into Houston's sign-stealing alleged the Astros stole signs through the 2017 season and into part of 2018. But Martino's book challenges that finding. The Rays reportedly asked MLB to look for "Houston players wearing vibrating Band-Aids" during the 2019 ALDS, and Martino details a tense interaction between the Yankees and Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón during the 2019 ALCS. 

"The exact tone and volume of the whistle would vary, depending on the pitch that Tanaka was about to throw," Martino wrote. "Yankees manager Aaron Boone and a few of his coaches started yelling across at Cintrón, telling him to stop."

“What the f--- are you gonna do about it?” Cintrón called back."

Hinch vehemently denied all sign-stealing allegations during the 2019 playoffs. He said the claims of cheating were a "joke." He was fired in January 2020, shortly after MLB issued his year-long suspension. 

Hinch returned to a Major League dugout in 2021 as he currently serves as the manager of the Tigers. 

The Astros lost to the Nationals in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series. Houston reached the ALCS last season, and it currently sits at 34–26 in 2021 entering Wednesday night. 

More MLB Coverage:

 Sticky Stuff Scandal Goes Beyond Individual Offenders
Five Struggling Sluggers Who Appear Poised to Find Their Swing
Tale of Two Teams: Why the Red Sox Are Better Than the Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

monte-morris-nuggets-suns
NBA

Monte Morris Is the Nuggets’ Unsung Hero

With Jamal Murray down, the Nuggets need their four-year floor general to expand his game in ways he hasn't before.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

roger-federer-french-open-withdrawal
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Should Federer Be Criticized for French Open Withdrawal?

Roger Federer's withdrawal from the French Open after his third-round win has sparked debate over whether or not his early exit is justified.

aj-hinch-astros
MLB

New Book Claims Astros Continued Sign-Stealing Scheme in 2019

A new book from baseball writer Andy Martino alleges the Astros continued to steal signs through the 2019 playoffs.

Skydiver lands on field during Polish soccer game
Extra Mustard

Skydiver Gets Yellow Card After Landing on Soccer Field

Just a yellow?

Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen
Play
Extra Mustard

'Throw It in the Garbage.' Mets Broadcaster Gary Cohen Destroys Instant Replay

He says instant replay is "just pathetic" after blown call.

USATSI_15706330
Fantasy

2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree - DFS Plays, Bets, and Fades

Who are the top daily fantasy and betting options at this week's Palmetto Championship on the PGA Tour?

justin herbert (2)
Play
Gambling

2021 AFC West Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

Check out the latest division odds and win total projections for the AFC West.